Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Short Interest Update

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 477.8% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PRTDF opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. Petro Matad has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.

About Petro Matad

Petro Matad Ltd. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil exploration. Its operations include blocks IV and V, and block XX. The company was founded on August 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

