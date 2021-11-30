Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Short Interest Update

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 477.8% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PRTDF opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. Petro Matad has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.
About Petro Matad
