Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) Short Interest Up 263.6% in November

Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 263.6% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Petra Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Petra Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Petra Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Petra Acquisition by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Petra Acquisition by 361.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 39,166 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petra Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Petra Acquisition by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 29,622 shares in the last quarter.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

