Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Short Interest Update

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PDOT stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II stock. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,919 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned 1.10% of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

