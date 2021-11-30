Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has raised its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

PEBK opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $29.69.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 19.52%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,556 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.36% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.