Pennsylvania Warehousing and Safe Deposit Co (PAWH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Pennsylvania Warehousing and Safe Deposit Co (OTC:PAWH) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 250.00 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of PAWH opened at $5,600.00 on Tuesday. Pennsylvania Warehousing and Safe Deposit has a 1-year low of $5,450.00 and a 1-year high of $5,600.00.

