PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Achieves Market Cap of $199.53 Million

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $199.53 million and $1.18 million worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00045189 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00234397 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00088540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAK is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,431,222,587 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,467,805 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.