Patterson Companies (PDCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Patterson Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.86. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 158.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 483,933 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 17.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

