Patriot One Technologies (CVE:PAT) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Patriot One Technologies Inc (CVE:PAT)’s stock price rose 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.40. Approximately 1,033,741 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 704,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.90.

Get Patriot One Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Martin Cronin sold 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total transaction of C$137,049.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 247,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,849.05.

Patriot One Technologies Inc, a technology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of a system to detect concealed weapons utilizing radar technologies. The company's principal product is PATSCAN CMR, a cognitive microwave radar concealed weapons detection system to combat active shooter threats before they occur, which is used in traffic areas, such as entryways, hallways, and stairwells, as well as other public spaces in airports, stadiums, schools, and other spaces.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Patriot One Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot One Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.