Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Posts Earnings Results

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.96%.

Shares of PTNR stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,387. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.84. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 210.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. Partner Communications has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Partner Communications stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) by 122.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Partner Communications were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.