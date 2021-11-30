Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $428.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to announce sales of $428.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $467.68 million and the lowest is $374.00 million. Park Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $113.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 279.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

PK opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.08. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $24.67.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

