Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 665,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,830 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $9,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TV. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Shares of TV stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.