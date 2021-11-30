Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.30% of NorthWestern worth $9,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 581.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NWE opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $53.16 and a one year high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.