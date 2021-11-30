Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 696,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 136,066 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $9,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 115,205 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,919,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,914,000 after buying an additional 74,468 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 246,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 35,569 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 32,902 shares during the period. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Shares of VGM opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0538 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Profile

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.