Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $9,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THRM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Gentherm by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Gentherm by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THRM shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.36. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $56.19 and a one year high of $89.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.87.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

