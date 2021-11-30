Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,868 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.23% of CommScope worth $9,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in CommScope by 222.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CommScope by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 230,330 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its holdings in CommScope by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,898 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CommScope by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,062,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after buying an additional 215,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CommScope stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.70.
In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 20,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 15,384 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.
About CommScope
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
