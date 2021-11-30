Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,868 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.23% of CommScope worth $9,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in CommScope by 222.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CommScope by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 230,330 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its holdings in CommScope by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,898 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CommScope by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,062,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after buying an additional 215,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.70.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 20,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 15,384 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

