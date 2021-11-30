Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,363 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.56% of Great Western Bancorp worth $10,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,384,000 after buying an additional 156,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 12.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,687,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,114,000 after buying an additional 296,674 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 31.9% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,631,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,510,000 after buying an additional 394,225 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 15.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,227,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,261,000 after buying an additional 162,926 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,598,000 after buying an additional 25,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of GWB opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.34% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.45%.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

