Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 101.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,017 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.29% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $9,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 225,202 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 87,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 108,383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $327,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average is $38.22. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $47.03.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

