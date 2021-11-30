Pangolin (PNG) Price Hits $1.62 on Major Exchanges

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $105.47 million and $3.35 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00002776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00065091 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00072216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00094099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,645.61 or 0.07973639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,359.87 or 1.00167819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,219,628 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

