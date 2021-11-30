PAID Network (PAID) Price Reaches $0.90 on Major Exchanges

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded up 48.4% against the dollar. PAID Network has a total market cap of $74.84 million and approximately $951,567.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00063608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00072273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00094682 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,423.61 or 0.07727364 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,250.70 or 1.00008066 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

