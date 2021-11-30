PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $532.37 Million

Brokerages expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to report sales of $532.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $513.46 million to $545.86 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $387.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PagSeguro Digital.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bradesco Corretora cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.90.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $26.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,904,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,817. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.