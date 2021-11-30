Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stake Boosted by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 379.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,795 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,779,000 after purchasing an additional 306,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,900,000 after purchasing an additional 257,525 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,111,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,291,000 after purchasing an additional 191,637 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,063,000 after purchasing an additional 179,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,591,000 after purchasing an additional 129,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $63,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,518 shares of company stock worth $371,654 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

PPBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

