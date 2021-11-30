Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $862,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of SCHD opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $79.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.70.

