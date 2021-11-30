Pacific Financial Group Inc. Buys 888 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 14.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 50,334 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,461 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,759,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 527,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 99,952 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.41. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $62.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

