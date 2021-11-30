Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,671 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in The GEO Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 554,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 22,024 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The GEO Group by 40.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 37,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The GEO Group by 158.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 969.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 721,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

