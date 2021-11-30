Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,383,242,000 after acquiring an additional 113,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,079,435,000 after acquiring an additional 340,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 168,483 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after acquiring an additional 953,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,273,000 after acquiring an additional 127,966 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,960 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $183.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.49. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

