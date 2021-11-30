Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 189,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,748,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $431,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 181.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 110,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 38,473 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.71.

MMC opened at $167.03 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $171.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $84.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

