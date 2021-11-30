Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $6.73 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,157,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,202 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $290,398,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 37.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,239,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,650,000 after purchasing an additional 338,366 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $61,976.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,149 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $243.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $229.97 and a 1 year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

