Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $6.35 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 19.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in ServiceNow by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in ServiceNow by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $672.82 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $662.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $597.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $133.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 617.27, a P/E/G ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Woodside acquired 2,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,973,935. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

