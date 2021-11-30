Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 225,531 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 2,126.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 236,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 225,531 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $7,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,038,000 after purchasing an additional 226,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,433 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,310,000 after purchasing an additional 480,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,737,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,176,000 after purchasing an additional 148,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,572,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,047,000 after purchasing an additional 167,646 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.14. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Several research firms recently commented on INT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.