Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Short Interest Update

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS OXBDF traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. Oxford Biomedica has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $22.86.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

