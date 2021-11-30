Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.900-$4.100 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

NYSE:OMI traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $40.37. 16,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,349. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 32,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $1,373,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $502,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,524 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,034 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 10.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 88.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 186,210 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.