OST (OST) Price Up 6.6% Over Last Week

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One OST coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OST has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. OST has a market cap of $3.71 million and $52,874.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00045311 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.00236261 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00088724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About OST

OST is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

