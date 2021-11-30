OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives $126.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.50.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

OSIS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.46. 206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,521. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $87.49 and a 1-year high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 7,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $770,634.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,603.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,336 shares of company stock worth $8,595,575 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

