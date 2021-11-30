OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) General Counsel Victor S. Sze Sells 15,000 Shares

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,368,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.50. 103,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.67. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.49 and a twelve month high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

OSIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital increased their target price on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,855,000 after buying an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 21.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after buying an additional 120,543 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 558,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,766,000 after buying an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after buying an additional 29,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 277,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,271,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

