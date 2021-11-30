Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) One Day Volume Hits $164,405.00

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One Ormeus Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Ormeus Coin has a total market capitalization of $309,067.20 and $164,405.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00065576 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00071913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00094292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,683.84 or 0.07976064 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,450.21 or 0.99534345 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin launched on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com . Ormeus Coin’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.