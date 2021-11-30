Origin Sport (ORS) Trading Up 5.5% This Week

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 30th. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $116,209.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.43 or 0.00103451 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00016597 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004747 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

