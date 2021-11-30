Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Short Interest Up 132.0% in November

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 848,300 shares, a growth of 132.0% from the October 31st total of 365,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,696.6 days.
OTCMKTS MXCHF remained flat at $$2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. Orbia Advance has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92.
About Orbia Advance
