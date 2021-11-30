Orange (EPA:ORA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.55

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €9.55 ($10.85) and traded as high as €9.81 ($11.15). Orange shares last traded at €9.67 ($10.98), with a volume of 12,089,129 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.07) price objective on Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.10 ($11.48) price target on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.70 ($13.30) price target on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($14.77) price target on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.33 ($14.02).

Get Orange alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.72.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.