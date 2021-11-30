OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Gap Down to $68.49

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.49, but opened at $65.24. OptimizeRx shares last traded at $65.25, with a volume of 123 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPRX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 475.57 and a beta of 0.47.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,403,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $247,067.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,273.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,076 shares of company stock worth $11,548,046. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 392.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.