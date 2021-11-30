OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Gap Down to $68.49

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.49, but opened at $65.24. OptimizeRx shares last traded at $65.25, with a volume of 123 shares traded.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPRX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 475.57 and a beta of 0.47.
In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,403,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $247,067.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,273.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,076 shares of company stock worth $11,548,046. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 392.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
OptimizeRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRX)
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.
