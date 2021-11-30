Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPRO. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Open Lending stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,485. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average of $36.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $849,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 221,626 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $9,219,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 386,876 shares of company stock worth $14,828,654. 25.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 60.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 73,339 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $543,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 20.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 119.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 72.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 41,750 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

