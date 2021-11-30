Only1 (LIKE) Market Capitalization Achieves $38.58 Million

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Only1 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Only1 has a market cap of $38.58 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Only1 has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Only1

Only1 (LIKE) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,466,869 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Only1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

