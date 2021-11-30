ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OKE traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.03. 46,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.81. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,799,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,398,000 after acquiring an additional 139,084 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 623,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 66.1% in the third quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,647,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

