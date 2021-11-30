One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.39.

OSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $118,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,776 shares of company stock valued at $245,350. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 124.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 93.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 20,247 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth $294,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth $162,000. 23.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.81 million, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.98.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.