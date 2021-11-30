ONE Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $383,000 Investment in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.2% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

TLH stock opened at $148.90 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $163.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.36.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.