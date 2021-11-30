ONE Advisory Partners LLC Invests $4.60 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 36,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.9% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.54 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.93.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.