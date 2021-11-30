Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the third quarter worth $154,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 4.9% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 194,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 1.9% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 280,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 16.4% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 95,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 90,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMEG remained flat at $$9.78 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,076. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80. Omega Alpha SPAC has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

