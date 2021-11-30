Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS OISHY traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.35. 635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311. Oil Search has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89.

About Oil Search

Oil Search Ltd. engages in the business of oil and gas exploration. It operates through the following segments: PNG Business Unit, Alaska Business Unit and Centre. The PNG Business Unit segment engages in the development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, condensate, naphtha and other refined products.

