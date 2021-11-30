Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS OISHY traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.35. 635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311. Oil Search has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89.
About Oil Search
