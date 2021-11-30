Oikos Holdings LLC Acquires 199,800 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Oikos Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 531.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 11.2% of Oikos Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oikos Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,909,000 after purchasing an additional 827,131 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,660,000 after purchasing an additional 904,543 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,067,000 after purchasing an additional 123,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,802,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,105,000 after purchasing an additional 304,311 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,506,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,994,000 after purchasing an additional 430,562 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.72 and its 200-day moving average is $65.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

