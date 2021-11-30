OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OCFC shares. Stephens lowered OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,000,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,699,000 after purchasing an additional 108,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,177,000 after acquiring an additional 350,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,048,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 879,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,326,000 after acquiring an additional 231,053 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,106. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.96. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.56 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

