OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Buys $62,700.00 in Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OCFC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.90. 4,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OCFC. Piper Sandler raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens cut OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,318,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,177,000 after purchasing an additional 350,137 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 566.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 273,116 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 52.3% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 684,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 235,061 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 879,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,326,000 after purchasing an additional 231,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

